Paul Carden: Andre Wright can bring Telford frontline goals

Telford Physio Adam Paget and AFC Telford Manager Paul Carden walking in at half time.

Striker Wright, 25, last week became Carden’s second signing at the New Bucks Head, after midfielder Mace Goodridge.

He made his Bucks bow from the bench late on in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Chester and impressed with a physical display.

Former Albion youth player Wright, who has National League and step two experience with Torquay and Kidderminster among others, enjoyed a prolific spell in Ireland with Bohemians in recent years and has since played for Sligo Rovers and Ayr United in Scotland.

Wright has impressed in Telford training as the Bucks look to get him ready to contend for a starting role ahead of key home games against Southport and Curzon Ashton.

Carden said: “He was brought into us after I spoke to an agent who has players in different places all over the place.

“When he mentioned Andre, where he lived, his location, pedigree and background, I did some digging on him and a couple of people said ‘yeah, he’ll do alright for you. He’s strong, can get a goal and is brave’.

“We saw all those traits when we brought him to training. There was a bit of interest a little higher up and Andre wanted to get something organised.”

The Bucks boss added: “(Danny) Livesey had won most of the headers. But when Andre came on for the last 10 or 12 minutes he went up against him three times, won two headers and got hold of the ball.

“That will tell you what he can bring to us. He’s a powerful lad, he can hold the ball up. It’s been a good few weeks since he’s played, so we need to get him moving and motoring.

“There’s a lot of evidence in Andre, certainly since he’s been in training with us and from footage playing in Ireland recently, that he gets goals.

“He’s a strong player that gets goals, that’s obviously what we’ve brought him into do.”

Telford, however, could be set to see Elliott Durrell, 32, confirm his exit from the New Bucks Head in the coming days.

The attacker fell out of favour in recent weeks after Carden revealed the former Shrewsbury youngster and Wrexham man was not in his plans. When asked about the situation with Durrell, the manager said he needed everyone at the club pulling together.

And the summer signing now looks set to leave. Carden added: “Elliott’s been speaking to a couple of clubs. I’m waiting to find out where that lies, there might be a bit of movement according to a manager who contacted me. We’ll have to wait and see what comes of that.”