Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

AFC Telford United home matches in serious doubt

AFC Telford UnitedPublished:

AFC Telford United's next two home games are in doubt after Covid-19 issues for the club.

The New Bucks Head is set to remain quiet this week
The New Bucks Head is set to remain quiet this week

Six players are being forced to isolate at the moment, stretching their small squad past breaking point.

They are seeking confirmation from the National League that tomorrow's clash with Southport will be off – with confirmation expected later today.

Tuesday night's game against Curzon Ashton at the New Bucks Head is also in doubt as a result. It would be a big blow to the Bucks to lose back-to-back home games – with their next home game not scheduled until January 22.

Paul Carden's side – bottom of National League North, three points adrift of Bradford Park Avenue – are currently scheduled to have a free Saturday on January 15 and then travel to Gateshead on January 18.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News