The New Bucks Head is set to remain quiet this week

Six players are being forced to isolate at the moment, stretching their small squad past breaking point.

They are seeking confirmation from the National League that tomorrow's clash with Southport will be off – with confirmation expected later today.

Tuesday night's game against Curzon Ashton at the New Bucks Head is also in doubt as a result. It would be a big blow to the Bucks to lose back-to-back home games – with their next home game not scheduled until January 22.