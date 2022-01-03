Manager Paul Carden welcomes new AFC Telford United investment

AFC Telford

Gleeson, 55, who is co-founder of second-hand electronic purchase and sale site MusicMagpie, has joined the club’s board as a director after purchasing remaining unallocated shares.

Entrepreneur Gleeson, whose company was valued at more than £200million this year, has a base in Bridgnorth and has been on the lookout for a football club to join and offer financial support as a project through his investment vehicle Highclear Investments.

Gleeson will join the Bucks’ hierarchy alongside the majority shareholders the Pryce Family – chairman Andy and brother Steve – and Ian Dosser. Andy Pryce will remain as chairman.

“The chairman gave me a call about it the other night,” said Carden following yesterday’s 1-1 draw at Chester.

“He explained what was going on, and he was delighted, excited, but that’s all I knew. I found out only about 12 hours before everybody else.

“I’m pleased for everybody who’s been working on the partnership and the new investment, but this doesn’t affect it (recruitment).