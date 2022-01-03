Manager Paul Carden welcomes new AFC Telford United investment

Gleeson, 55, who is co-founder of second-hand electronic purchase and sale site MusicMagpie, has joined the club’s board as a director after purchasing remaining unallocated shares.
Entrepreneur Gleeson, whose company was valued at more than £200million this year, has a base in Bridgnorth and has been on the lookout for a football club to join and offer financial support as a project through his investment vehicle Highclear Investments.
Gleeson will join the Bucks’ hierarchy alongside the majority shareholders the Pryce Family – chairman Andy and brother Steve – and Ian Dosser. Andy Pryce will remain as chairman.
“The chairman gave me a call about it the other night,” said Carden following yesterday’s 1-1 draw at Chester.
“He explained what was going on, and he was delighted, excited, but that’s all I knew. I found out only about 12 hours before everybody else.
“I’m pleased for everybody who’s been working on the partnership and the new investment, but this doesn’t affect it (recruitment).
“We’re not suddenly going to be like Newcastle, putting bids in for players all over Europe. We’ll keep working with what we’ve got to try and improve it, and we’re hopeful of getting one or two in over the next few days. Fingers crossed we get something done this week.”