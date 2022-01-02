Boy taken to hospital after flares thrown by small minority of AFC Telford United supporters

AFC Telford United fans (Kieran Griffin Photography)

The Bucks issued a statement on Sunday evening - confirming that the boy had been taken to hospital after the flares were let off during the 1-1 draw.

In a lengthy statement, the club said it is working with Chester to identify those involved - and warned that anyone found responsible would be dealt with in the strongest possible manner.

The statement read: "AFC Telford United would like remind supporters we are committed to eradicate the use of flares, smoke bombs and pyrotechnics at our matches.

"Several flares were let off this afternoon by a small minority of away supporters which has resulted in a 9 year old boy needing hospital treatment this evening.

"Flares and smoke bombs disrupt play and people’s enjoyment of games, and the toxins they contain can seriously damage health which can cause life-threatening injury or concern.

"Being in possession of a flare or smoke bomb at a football match, or attempting to bring a pyrotechnic device into a football stadium, is a criminal offence.

"We will take the strongest action available against anyone found in possession of a flare, smoke bomb or any other such pyrotechnic device, and spectators are warned that we and The National League apply a zero-tolerance approach to anyone attempting to bring such device into any stadium when following AFC Telford United.

"Each time a flare is let off during a football match, the club is fined by the FA which has detrimental affect on money which could be better spent on improving the playing squad.

"AFC Telford United we will be working with Chester and their CCTV from afternoon to identify the individuals who were responsible for today. Anyone found responsible will be dealt with in the strongest matter possible."

The club also encouraged anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour at home or away games to contact the club.

The statement added: "AFC Telford United want all fans to be on their best behaviour when supporting the club either at home fixtures at the New Bucks Head or when following the Bucks away. We are proud of our community and it’s family based support and cannot, and will not, tolerate inappropriate behaviour or crowd disturbance of any kind, if you observe any illegal behaviour or behaviour which tarnishes the club’s name, then please e mail, in confidence, enquiries@afctu.co.uk

"If any Telford supporter is found to have been involved in any anti-social behaviour, then they we will be banned from New Bucks Head for life.