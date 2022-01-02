AFC Telford United boss Paul Carden insists any away point is a 'good point'

Telford Physio Adam Paget and AFC Telford Manager Paul Carden walking in at half time.

The Bucks trailed to a goal from professional boxer Paddy Lacey, his header giving the Seals a half-time lead. Former Buck Simon Grand was dismissed after 50 minutes and Brendon Daniels took the opportunity to fire the Bucks level from the resulting free-kick - before Carl Baker missed the chance to take all three points as he missed a late spot kick.

Carden said: “Obviously when you get a penalty so late on, and you have a chance to win the game, or at least go in front, then you’re disappointed to miss, but a point on the road, whatever position you’re in and whoever you’re going up against, is a good point.”

“We were poor in the first half; we didn’t lay a glove on them. We played with no intensity, and with no real determination, which was more disappointing, and we went behind. It’s a poor goal to concede, and we don’t seem to be conceding ‘good’ goals, but that tends to be the way. Little mistakes build up to become big chances that end up in the back of our net.

“Credit to the lads; in the second half we responded, and we came out right, and a quality free-kick from Brendon (Daniels) got us on level terms.

"I think at times we didn’t really appreciate that we had that extra bit of time. I felt there was a lack of composure that prevented us from playing more, so that was frustrating about it.