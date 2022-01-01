"Anything is possible" - AFC Telford United fans react to 'game changing' investment

The New Bucks Head.

On Saturday lunchtime, the club confirmed that 55-year-old Gleeson, who co-founded the second hand electronic purchase and sale site, MusicMagpie, has joined the club's board as a director after purchasing the remaining unallocated shares.

Gleeson's company is valued at more than £200 million and the move is set to lead to investment in the infrastructure to secure the short, medium and long term security of the club - before attention turns to the playing squad.

The news has been met with excitement from a number of Bucks fans on social media - who are hoping the New Year news brings a new dawn at the New Bucks Head.

On Twitter, @alanjenkins96 said: "Very positive news, I’m hoping that careful investment & support for our new manager will see us off the bottom of the league and after that, anything is possible."

@1LAyres added: "Fantastic news... well done to everyone at the club that has pulled this off. Just what the club needed IMO."

@peanuts_xi said: "Brilliant news! Hopefully gives some people something positive to focus on and unite for the club instead of on there backs."

@SarahLeeder1 encouraged people to get behind the fans, adding: "A welcome investment. Much needed. New Year, fresh start. Let's get behind the team now."

Elsewhere, @jackie_turner8 added: "What great news to start the year."

And @jonsmartuk revealed his lofty ambitions after the news, adding: "Premier league here we come!"