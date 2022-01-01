Notification Settings

AFC Telford United sign former West Brom youth striker Andre Wright

By Jonny Drury

AFC Telford United have strengthened their squad with the signing of former West Brom youth striker Andre Wright from Irish club Sligo Rovers.

Andre Wright in action for Kidderminster Harriers against AFC Telford United (Mike Sheridan)
The 25-year-old came through the youth ranks at The Hawthorns and had loan spells at Kidderminster Harriers, Torquay United and Coventry City, before leaving the Baggies to sign for Brighton.

He left the Seagulls in 2017 to sign permanently for Harriers - and after spells at other non league clubs he penned a deal with Bohemians in 2019.

He spent two seasons at the Irish club, scoring 16 times in 35 appearances before spending the latter part of the 2020/21 season with Scottish Championship side Ayr United.

And after a handful of appearances for Irish side Sligo Rovers, Wright has now signed for the Bucks for the rest of the National League North season.

The Bucks confirmed the signing on Saturday evening and subject to international clearance he will go straight into the squad for tomorrow's trip to Chester.

By Jonny Drury

Journalist

