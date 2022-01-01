AFC Telford United set for bright new dawn after 'game-changing' investment from wealthy MusicMagpie supremo

The New Bucks Head, home to AFC Telford United, looks set for a bright new dawn after Walter Gleeson, co-founder of MusicPagpie, purchased the club's remaining shares. Pic: AMA

Walter Gleeson, 55, who is co-founder of second-hand electronic purchase and sale site MusicMagpie, has joined the club’s board as a director after purchasing remaining unallocated shares.

Entrepreneur Gleeson, whose company was valued at more than £200million this year, has a base in Monkhopton near Bridgnorth and has been on the lookout for a football club to join and offer financial support as a project through his investment vehicle Highclear Investments.

The seismic news sees the multi-millionaire businessman Gleeson arrive as a shareholder and joins the Bucks’ hierarchy alongside the majority shareholders the Pryce Family – chairman Andy and brother Steve – and Ian Dosser. Andy Pryce will remain as chairman.

AFC Telford have received several notices of interest over recent years but this investment has received the green light following thorough due diligence from the club, who are looking forward to kicking on after several years of malaise.

It is understood the deal was wrapped up during the Bucks’ home defeat to Guiseley two Tuesdays ago.

MusicMagpie, launched in 2007 by Gleeson and Steve Oliver from the latter’s Manchester garage, was reported in April to be valued at near £210m when listed on the stock exchange.

The listing saw stakeholders make £95m as well as a reported £22m for co-founders Gleeson and Oliver, who sold shares.

MusicMagpie now boasts more than seven million customers and resold 400,000 products in the year to November last year, with £153m revenues and a profit of almost £14m.

And insiders believe this move is the most significant step since the phoenix club’s formation in 2004 and will be the start of a prosperous new era for AFC Telford United. The Shropshire Star was told that Gleeson's investment will be 'a game-changer' for the club.

Gleeson has answered the call of chairman Pryce, who appealed for investors to come forward with much-needed finances for a number of years, as the club look to boost their prospects on the pitch after a number of years of treading water at step two of the non-league pyramid with modest investment.

The businessman has been a backer of local football since moving to Shropshire. He has sponsored a number of cup matches as well as supported junior football, including his son’s team.

Gleeson said: “Since moving to Shropshire I have been an avid supporter of local football.

“When I was approached to see if I could support AFC Telford United it didn’t take me long, after meeting the board to see how well it was operating, to want to help in anyway I could.

“With this investment I am excited that we at Highclear will have the opportunity to work closely with Andy Pryce and his management team on the board to bring even greater fire-power to help fulfil the club’s clear potential in 2022 onwards and to supporting the wonderful town of Telford.”

The move is not necessarily likely to see immediate investment plunged into Paul Carden’s first-team squad, but more the infrastructure to secure the short, medium and long-term security of the club.

It is then expected the first-team will receive the benefit of the new investor over the following months and years.

The monumental update arrives just over a year after the club secured the long-term lease of the West Stand at their New Bucks Head home, which is hoped in the long-term, after sufficient renovation work, will be a profitable aspect of the club’s model.

The current priority on the pitch will be to assist new boss Carden in moving the side away from the single relegation place at the foot of the National League North table.

Paul Carden clapping fans after the game. Pic: Kieren Griffin

Gleeson’s MusicMagpie has previously had links to Shrewsbury Town, where it has appeared on Town shirts as a sleeve sponsor.

Gleeson has been credited with initially designing the company’s automated decision-making technology from his home more than 15 years ago.

Chairman Pryce said: “They will bring invaluable and unique experience to the football club board and we are very much looking forward to forging a strong partnership with Highclear to benefit the long-term interests of AFC Telford United.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Walter and the Highclear team into the AFC Telford family and we are very motivated to convert this terrific opportunity into success both on and off the pitch.”