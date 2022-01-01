AFC Telford United looking to build on late point

Brendon Daniels goal celebration. Brendon Daniels goal celebration. Brendon Daniels running towards goal looking for a 3rd goal. Brendon Daniels dramatically rescued Telford a point. Pic: Kieren Griffin

The Bucks travel to the Deva Stadium tomorrow in a bid to right the wrongs of Boxing Day, where Carden’s men were beaten 3-1 at the New Bucks Head.

But Telford can at least count on last Tuesday’s remarkable two-goal National League North comeback at Leamington, where the influential Brendon Daniels inspired his side with two goals inside the last couple of minutes to salvage an unlikely point.

A point at The New Windmill did little to change the outlook at the bottom of the table – Telford’s deficit was cut from five points to four – but the spirited manner of the late draw could potentially do wonders for confidence and momentum.

And Carden wants to see his side build on what they achieved in midweek against the 14th-placed Seals and their new boss Steve Watson.

He said: “We played Chester a couple of days ago and know what they’re about.

“We’ll look to – not avenge the defeat – but try to back this good solid point up with another performance for more points on the board.

“The fans (at Leamington) didn’t stop, they kept singing, sometimes it’s a little bit of banter but they kept going and backed the lads to the end.

“It’s going to take a collective effort from everyone, I said that in the dressing room about the squad, because the subs made a big impact.

“We’ve got to take this forward and hopefully it can be a kickstart for us.”

Analysing his side’s 3-1 home reverse to tomorrow’s hosts on Boxing Day, Carden felt the 3-1 defeat was extremely harsh on his side.

Assistant manager Carl Baker, who turned 39 on December 26, score a fine last-gasp consolation that day and after being rested at Leamington, should come back in the reckoning in Cheshire.

The Bucks are further boosted by the likely inclusion of defender Theo Streete, who missed games against Chester and Leamington after a positive Covid test. But the stopper has finished his isolation period.

Daniels, meanwhile, showed what his side have been missing in some style with his dramatic cameo at Leamington. The left-sider, who also scored at Stourbridge in the FA Trophy on his return to the fold after muscle injury hell, will be pivotal in Telford’s push to climb off bottom.

“You know what he’s about, you know he’s got that quality – although their keeper made a mistake for the first goal,” Carden said about Bucks favourite Daniels.

“But it comes from Brendon asking questions, which is all Leamington did to us.