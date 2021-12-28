Leamington 2 Telford 2 - Report

Kai Williams trying to get to the ball that Leamington Keeper Jake Weaver spills that Brendon Daniels puts into the net (Kieren Griffin photo) Match action (Kieren Griffin photo)

The Bucks were left toasting a double shot of Daniels – Brendon, not Jack – who struck twice in the last five minutes as Paul Carden’s team recovered from a 2-0 deficit to secure a draw.

Just when it appeared as though the Bucks have let three more points slip through their fingers, Brakes keeper Jake Weaver let Daniels’ cross slip through his own fingers and into the net. The visitors seized the initiative and when the Leamington lost their composure, Daniels struck again in injury time to leave the hosts bewildered, and their guests celebrating like New Year revellers.

While the Bucks were given a hefty helping hand, it is also accurate to say that they matched Leamington for large parts of this contest. It was a real war of attrition, as the Bucks and the Brakes tested each other to see who would wear down first.

Carden welcomed back goalkeeper Russ Griffiths and restored Jason Oswell to the forward line. Griffiths’ previously injured hip wasn’t tested too much, as neither he nor Weaver were worked especially hard by the other team’s forwards.

Weaver was grateful to his teammate, former Buck Steph Morley, for a goal-line clearance from Saul Shotton’s before barely a minute had passed. Kai Williams had earned a corner in the first 20 seconds, and from McHale’s delivery, Shotton rose highest, directing his effort too close to the covering Morley.

The Bucks continued their positive start, but had to be alert to block Kelsey Mooney’s shot on the turn at Griffiths’ near post after a cross eluded them. Mooney’s strike partner Dan Turner was next to test Griffiths, linking up well with Mooney to collect a return pass before trying to score between the keeper and his near post; Griffiths was equal to it, batting the ball out for a corner.

After 25 minutes Oswell returned fire for the visitors, his shot lacking power and passing the wrong side of Weaver’s near post. The hosts were marginally the better side, but McHale shot wide from the inside left channel just after the half-hour mark, as both sides still struggled to find their accuracy. Williams won a corner with an incisive run, and from a second corner Oswell brought a save from Weaver, who turned aside an effort from the striker that hinted strongly at a current lack of confidence in front of goal.

The Brakes are a side noted for their set-piece threat, and when they were awarded a free-kick a minute before the interval the Bucks needed to be alert. Perhaps it was Joe Parker’s poor delivery into the box that lulled McHale into a false sense of security, for when the ball was cleared towards him McHale had switched off. Leamington swiftly returned the ball into the danger area, and midfielder Junior English was left unmarked, given time to pick his spot beyond Griffiths from close range.

Match action (Kieren Griffin photo)

Once again playing catch-up, the Bucks showed some spirit and positivity in the early stages of the second half. Brad Bood was getting further forward on the left and when he retrieved the clearance of a Williams cross and fed captain Walker, McHale almost turned his near-post cross beyond Weaver.

The Bucks’ momentum gathered, and Weaver pushed defender Zak Lilly’s header from a corner over his crossbar; however, when Mace Goodridge and the hosts’ Andrews clashed heads a lengthy stoppage killed the Bucks impetus, repeating a similar pattern from the Boxing Day game against Chester.

The game was still open as it entered the final 15 minutes, but the Bucks once again were authors of their own misfortune from a set-piece. Referee Dale Wootton spotted a hefty tug on the shirt of defender Jack Lane, and awarded a penalty. Turner took the kick and tucked his low effort inside Griffiths’ right post as the keeper dived left.

That could, and should, have been game over, but the Bucks were about to benefit from a huge misjudgement by Brakes keeper Weaver. When substitute Daniels received the ball wide on the left, getting the ball into the box was surely all that was in his mind. What was on Weaver’s mind isn’t clear at all, because as the kick bent in towards his near post, Weaver appeared to let the ball fall through his hands and into the net.

That happened in the 88th minute, and the Bucks sensed the hosts were vulnerable. Bood was unfortunate not to be awarded a free-kick when Brakes substitute Devon Kelly-Evans caught him with a wild swing, but two minutes into injury time Bood and his colleagues got the reward their overall performance warranted. A ball played into the box from the right had the Brakes as sixes and sevens; no-one in Bucks colours seemed able to seize the opportunity, but when the ball eventually reached Daniels he spun and fired into the net past a defender on the line, sparking pandemonium and an unnecessary mini-pitch invasion.

There was still time for more drama; substitute Ewan Bange had helped unsettle the Brakes and his link-up play allowed Williams to race into the box where Weaver dashed out, slid, and appeared to take Williams down. Rather than a penalty, referee Wootton booked Williams for simulation, the overriding feeling being that Weaver had gotten away with one, in a nightmarish five minutes for the Brakes no.1.