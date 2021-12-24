Telford v Chester - Match preview

Theo Streete heads clear for Telford. Pic:Kieren Griffin

The struggling Bucks, two points adrift at the foot of the National League North table, go head-to-head against the Cestrians in front of what is likely to be a bumper festive crowd.

Carden, who used to play for Chester in the club’s former guise, argues if his players have ‘anything about them’ they should want to rise to the occasion and atmosphere.

A larger-than-expected crowd of almost 900 backed the Bucks in Tuesday’s crunch clash against fellow strugglers Guiseley. The home fans were vocal all evening but aired their grievance at full-time after Telford shipped a late winner to the Lions.

Telford have won just once in a run of 15 league games under Gavin Cowan, Dennis Greene and Carden – but with just the division’s bottom side relegated this season, the Bucks remain just two points from safety. “It is (a big occasion) and to be honest if you’ve got anything about you as a player, you want that type of game,” Carden said of the Boxing Day challenge.

“Because if you can turn it around in that type of game, and get a result in that type of game, it’s such a much better feeling with a big crowd and obviously it being the occasion of Christmas and things like that.

“If you’re a player with anything about you, you want to grasp that.

“We’ve got to try our best to make sure we’re ready, to try to our to the squad as best we can to strengthen the starting XI.

“We have to make sure we’ve got more about us to work more openings and chances so we do have a chance of winning the game.”

Theo Streete is likely to be passed fit after limping out of Tuesday’s defeat after rolling his ankle.

Telford otherwise have a full quota of availability, other than keeper Russ Griffiths (hip), who is still a couple of weeks away from a return.

Carden is hopeful of adding to his Bucks ranks ahead of the New Bucks Head clash, with the boss focused on improving at centre-half, central midfield and centre-forward.

Attacker Kyle Bennett, the former Portsmouth, Doncaster and Bristol Rovers star, remained an unused substitute on Tuesday and is yet to kickstart his Bucks career, with his short-term deal thought to be nearing its conclusion.

The boss, though, is looking to get the best from Bennett. He added: “Listen, we know he’s a really good player, he can make things happen.

“But he’s one of those, we need to get him the ball.

“We didn’t have enough of the ball (on Tuesday) to get him in those positions we need him to be in to be effective for us.

“I just didn’t feel we controlled enough of the middle of the pitch to make that happen.