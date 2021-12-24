Paul Carden trying to raise 'low' AFC Telford United troops

AFC Telford Manager Paul Carden and Assistant manager Carl Baker Pic: Kieren Griffin

The Bucks are rooted to the bottom of National League North at Christmas after Tuesday’s poor home defeat to fellow strugglers Guiseley.

But there is no time to dwell for new boss Carden, whose side trained last night ahead of Boxing Day’s home clash against the 16th-placed Seals, who look set to name a new manager (CHECK).

“It’s understandably disappointed and low,” Carden admitted.

“But it’s not something that’s happened overnight, it’s happened over the course of the season, over five months.

“But we’ve got to be – and I’m not a happy-clapper, I say it how it is – but we have got to look at having over half a season, games in hand on teams above us and we need to win.

“It’s as simple as that. But winning isn’t simple. They’re the facts. We need to try, and to be fair the lads have tried, we should’ve got a point on Tuesday, but the lads didn’t do enough at that vital stage.

“That’s where it’s at and probably where it’s been for most of the season.”

Chester, under the caretaker stewardship of Danny Livesey and ex-Bucks stopper Simon Grand, have won once in six games in all competitions since Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley were axed.

Carden, a former Chester midfield, added: “What they do is up to them, they’ll name a manager. The lads taking it haven’t done too bad a job.