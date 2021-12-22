We felt sorry for ourselves, admits Paul Carden as AFC Telford boss plots additions

AFC Telford Manager Paul Carden and Assistant manager Carl Baker, who played for the Bucks for the first time against Guiseley and was Telford's best player. Pic: Kieren Griffin

Telford were dealt another blow in a miserable campaign as they were condemned to a late 1-0 home defeat by fellow strugglers Guiseley to leave the Bucks rock-bottom at Christmas.

New boss Carden, overseeing just his second National League North game, said his players are struggling with their body language showing the effects of just one league win in 15, which has left fans despondent.

Carden said: "I thought in the first half we were deep, very apprehensive to try to come out our shape to press.

"We invited them on to us and to be fair they've got some good, young players with good movement, they caused us problems.

"Although, when we did move the ball and work it down the sides, I thought we caused them a couple of problems, not on enough occasions though.

"In the second half we came out with the intent to play in their half and move the ball more, which I thought we did.

"We were bright for 15 or 20 minutes, they rarely got into our half, but we lacked that composure, cutting edge or final ball to make an opportunity into a chance. I don't remember their keeper making too many saves.

"I don't think it's a lack of trying, I don't think anyone comes off who hasn't put a shift in. I just think where we are is telling in body language at times.

"People are disappointed and feeling sorry for ourselves.

"But I've said (to the players), the way I'm looking at with over half the season to play for, which is a lot of points, and we need to be as positive as we can be.

"I'm not one of these who's deluded to think there's still enough points on the board to finish in the play-offs. I'm not one of those, I'm a realist.

"But we have to start winning. I said before the game to the lads we need to stay in games, find a way to get points, doing the horrible stuff, if it means being 0-0 then grind it out.

"Unfortunately we've been done, to be fair, by a good goal, a well-worked move, but we were cheap letting them get the cross in and cheap at the back post letting the lad get in between us (to score).

"All your effort and hard work is undone by two moments that are preventable, but they worked it to that point really well.

"We can't feel sorry for ourselves. I said to the lads 'listen, the fans aren't happy – and rightly so'. We're bottom of the league, we're not giving them a lot to shout about, or a lot to encourage us.

"So you've got to take it on the chin. There's been times they've walked round on nice days with wins where they've applauded the fans who have cheered. You've got to take the other end of it."

Carden has so far been unable to add to his struggling Bucks ranks. The ex-Warrington boss has stated the loan market, which he was reluctant to use, is complicated due to the pandemic.

But Telford are finally set to make a couple of key additions – to strengthen the spine of the team – in time for the festive double-header against 16th-placed Chester, beginning at home on Boxing Day.

"I didn't come in here thinking it's a bed of roses. I came in with my eyes wide open thinking we've got a job on and we need to address it," Carden added.

"I'm working as hard as I can to bring players in. No-one wants to let players out (on loan) because of Covid. No-one wants to let good players out because they're good players and hard to come across.

"But I'm hopeful of having a couple in this week.