Telford players’ chance to shine

Paul Carden clapping fans after the game.

Carden was appointed last month and allowed a handful of players to depart in his first week but is yet to make additions.

The boss said: “We’ve got some good players in the club that need opportunities to show what they’re about.

“Some of them haven’t had too many opportunities. We need to work out who we need and what positions we need to prioritise after we’ve fully assessed players in games.

“I know people are probably anxious for us to make signings, but we can’t just bring anybody in, there’s no point clogging positions up. We need to make sure we bring in the right players for the right positions at the right time.”

“There will be players coming in and moving on, that’s the nature of football. We are looking, I’m constantly on the phone, but there’s only a few available for whatever reason, clubs want to keep good players.