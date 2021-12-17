Telford target unbeaten run with another Trophy tie

AFC Telford United manager Paul Carden during warm up Pic: Kieren Griffin

Carden has yet to taste defeat from his two outings in charge, one in the Trophy and one in National League North, and leads his team into the third round of the knockout cup competition at Stourbridge of the division below tomorrow.

The Trophy clash precedes a giant six-pointer at the foot of the National North against Guiseley on Tuesday for basement boys Telford. But Carden has promised all eyes will be on progressing a step closer to Wembley.

The Bucks chief said: “It’s another opportunity to win a game of football.

“I’ve said all along if you want to do something in the game you have be successful in all competitions and games of football in front of you, or at least have that intention.

“If we go into any game thinking ‘we’ll prioritise next week over today’, that’s just not right, it’s selling everybody short.

“We want to go as far as we can in the competition and Stourbridge will be thinking exactly the same, as Felixstowe would have.”

Carden started his Telford tenure with a comfortable 4-0 win in round two at step four Felixstowe before his side fought back to secure a 2-2 draw in his home and league bow in charge.

The former Warrington boss spoke about how losing games could become a habit upon his Telford unveiling and said part of his initial work was to make his side hard to beat.

And Carden feels that extending an unbeaten run, even against sides from a division below, is just the tonic for his Bucks squad at the moment.

“We want to have another win, albeit it’s in the Trophy, but it’s a good feeling when you do that, and that’s the aim,” he added. “In terms of an unbeaten run, that would suit us now, we need to extend that as much as we can and tomorrow is another opportunity to do that and that is going to be our intention.