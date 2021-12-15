Notification Settings

Telford get a new date at The Heed

By Lewis Cox

AFC Telford United have agreed a new date for their postponed long haul up to Gateshead.

A trip to Gateshead would have been boss Paul Carden’s first league game in charge of the Bucks two weekends ago but the fixture was cancelled due to The Heed’s progress in the FA Cup.

The north east club, for whom former Wolves stopper Mike Williamson is player-manager, crashed out in the second round at home to League One Charlton.

Telford, still rock-bottom of National League North, will now visit Gateshead International Stadium on Tuesday, January 18 for a 7.45pm kick-off.

The fixture will take place three days after Carden’s men travelled to York City for a league fixture.

Gateshead currently sit third having won five league games on the spin.

Telford head to Stourbridge in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

