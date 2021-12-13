Theo Streete: New AFC Telford boss wants us on front foot

Theo Streete header on the back post which found the back of the net. Pic: Kieren Griffin

The experienced stopper was on target to help the Bucks roar back against Kettering Town in Carden’s first home game and league bow in charge of Telford.

Streete, 34, bundled home the first in the hosts’ two-goal fightback to seal a point against the Poppies as Carden’s men remain bottom of National League North.

It was the first time the home crowd caught glimpse of Carden’s Telford, as more than 1,200 fans turned out to see the manager’s New Bucks Head debut, some three weeks after his appointment.

Defender Streete said: “I think he’s really reiterated the intensity, trying to be on the front foot. That’s why in the first half we were really disappointed with it.

“We didn’t come out, but in the second half we did, after he reiterated it again, we were on the front foot a lot more. He’s really big on intensity and getting into people and then hopefully your quality will come through.

“You take a point all day to get yourself going, when you’re at the bottom it’s tough, when a goal and then a second goes in sometimes you can go into your shell.

“But hopefully it’s a sign we are trying to get back to where we should be and climb the league.”

Streete pounced shortly after the interval to reduce the deficit following a lacklustre first period in which the visitors, managed by former Telford target Paul Cox, deserved their lead.

But Telford had to wait until two minutes from time for the dramatic equaliser, dispatched by striker Kai Williams.

Streete, who is in his fourth season as a Bucks man, explained how former Warrington chief Carden’s message at the break was for his players to be more aggressive and front-footed.

“It was a game of two halves. They started really well and we didn’t match it,” he added. “The gaffer had a few words, changed a couple of things, the wind helped us a little, we got on the front foot.

“We were a bit disappointed, because we had more chances than they did in the second half, but it’s a point on the board, it’s a start to hopefully us getting out of it (trouble).

“It was a case of getting back on the front foot and seizing the moment.

“If we’re not winning the first balls, then try to get on the second, we then landed on a first and second ball and you felt the momentum change.

“The crowd were really good, especially after the first five or 10 minutes, we were getting on top, it always spurs us on. It was a good reaction after the first half.”