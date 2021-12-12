AFC Telford United 2-2 Kettering Town – report and pictures

Action from Paul Carden's first home and first league game in charge of AFC Telford United, a 2-2 comeback drawn against Kettering. Pic: Kieren Griffin

Carden was on the touchline for the Bucks’ last competitive outing two weeks ago at Felixstowe in the FA Trophy; as pleasing as their 4-0 win that day was, it was always likely to be the case that the bread and butter of the Vanarama National League North would tell Carden much more about his side’s strengths, and their deficiencies.

Paul Carden clapping fans after the game Pic: Kieren Griffin

That’s exactly how it proved. The Bucks’ opening 45 minutes was muted and disjointed, riddled with the sort of errors that sides low on confidence seem to specialise in, and within half-an-hour they trailed by two goals to a workmanlike but far from special Kettering team.

The local school choir who performed Christmas carols at the half-time interval were far more harmonious, but in keeping with new conductor Carden’s stated aim of “getting a tune” out of his team, the Bucks were largely singing from the same hymn sheet in the second half. They weren’t pitch perfect, but they hit the right notes often enough to secure a draw, with Kai Williams’ 88th minute equaliser the crescendo.

Carden’s team have been inactive since the tie at Felixstowe; the enforced break meant they have been able to work on things on the training ground, but without an opportunity to put theory into practice. As Carden discovered, when the curtain went up his side slipped too readily into dissonance; it wasn’t lack of effort on their part, but a lack of cohesion and understanding, leading to individual errors.

They started brightly enough; Dom McHale fired an angled shot against the stanchion when trying to beat Jackson Smith at his near post, but the Poppies slowly began to take a hold of proceedings. They quickly homed in on the Bucks’ left-hand side as somewhere they could exploit, full-back Connor Barrett invited to overlap, overloading Bucks full-back Brad Bood.

The opening goal arrived after 17 minutes. The Bucks were harshly penalised when McHale was ruled to have raised his foot dangerously, albeit his Kettering opponent ducked his head low trying to nod the ball back towards the Bucks penalty area. The initial free-kick was repelled, but not conclusively; the visitors seized possession, feeding left-back Alex Brown, and he steered a low shot past Ted Cann’s left hand from close to the penalty spot.

Paul Cox, the Kettering manager, was reported to have reneged on an agreement to take the reins at the New Buck’s Head only a matter of weeks ago. His side play more attractive football than some of Cox’s detractors would believe, but they can be direct also, and a succession of long throw-ins were testing the Bucks defensive capabilities.

Mr Duckworth wasn’t enamouring himself to the home fans; Jason Oswell appeared to be manhandled out of possession in midfield, and from the resulting play the visitors scored their second goal. Jordan Crawford was proving a tricky customer, and when he evaded an outstretched leg to fire in a low cross from the left, Brown arrived in the six-yard box and the ball cannoned off him and into the net.

Breached twice, it could have been three when Poppies captain Connor Kennedy swept a shot wide of the far post, but the Bucks ended the half with a brief glimpse of their positive side when a link-up involving Oswell down their right sent Williams away to shoot at goal, Smith saving his near post effort with his legs.

Carden made a change at the interval, withdrawing one right back for another; Arlen Birch replaced Ross White, the more expansive Birch making his first appearance since mid-October following injury. Straight from the off, Kyle Bennett tested Smith with a shot the keeper saved, and referee Duckworth puzzlingly awarded a free-kick against Williams when keeper Smith and defender George Cooper came into contact, the Bucks man going for a 50/50 ball and barely at fault.

The Bucks’ defence were still jittery, and the usually calm Shotton miscued a clearance high into the air to put goalkeeper Cann under pressure. They survived, and after a corner at the opposite end, Bennett volleyed a headed clearance back towards Smith, only to see the keeper hold his effort.

Bennett was involved again soon after when his cross from the left appeared to strike a Kettering player on the arm, the claims again ignored by Mr Duckworth. The Bucks were soon to be on the board, however. From a 62nd minute corner, the ball reached defender Theo Streete at the far post and he chested the ball over the line for his second goal of the season, and a lifeline. Streete’s urgency saw him grab the ball and race back to the centre-circle with it under his arm, and the crowd vociferously responded to his urgency.

Action from Paul Carden's first home and first league game in charge of AFC Telford United, a 2-2 comeback drawn against Kettering. Pic: Kieren Griffin Theo Streete picking up the ball after finding back of the net Pic: Kieren Griffin

The Bucks’ desire to get something from the game left them open to leaving spaces at the back, and Kennedy shot wide, then saw another shot blocked after he had coolly sidestepped a Bucks challenge to create the space. Full-back Brown perhaps saw his name in lights when he blazed over after a Poppies counter-attack; how many full-backs score hat-tricks? This one could have, but his composure deserted him. Crawford also cleared the crossbar when well placed, and you began to wonder if Kettering would pay for their profligacy.

That proved to be so. The Bucks added more support for Oswell by introducing striker Ewan Bange, whilst the Poppies attempted to kill any Bucks momentum by bringing on former Bucks striker Kyle Perry. Now 35 years old, Perry has plenty of games under his belt, and that’s not all. A master of the dark arts, Perry disrupted the Bucks at every opportunity, and at one point appeared set to take control of the game; referee Duckworth was being challenged and Perry was seemingly directing the official’s decisions for him, to the chagrin of Bucks fans.

In a bizarre moment, goalkeeper Smith threw the ball away from goal as he caught the ball right under his crossbar and appeared about to carry the ball backwards over the goal-line.

Bennett had a goal-bound volley blocked by Harrison Neal as the Bucks sought to hit a final high note, whilst Perry floored Bood with a swipe of his arm as they challenged for a header, a real David and Goliath contest. Bennett took aim again, his shot deflected wide, and from the resulting corner Jason Oswell’s near post header was directed agonisingly wide.

Just when it seemed the Bucks would be denied, they struck. Another corner led to some frenzied activity in the penalty area and when the ball fell nicely to Williams at the far post the striker threaded the needle, finding space between Smith and his near post to find the back of the net from a few yards out. Williams celebrated wildly, tearing off his shirt to earn a booking, although that clearly didn’t bother him.

The outpouring of emotion, mainly relief, was one of the loudest celebrations heard at the New Buck’s Head this season, but the drama wasn’t over. As the clock ticked over into four minutes of injury time, Crawford left the Bucks defence flat-footed, cutting into the box on the left and firing a shot over Cann that hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced to safety.

The temptation to seek a winner must have been huge for the Bucks, but sensibly they showed restraint and played out the added time to make sure they got the point they’d earned. Carden praised his side’s spirit in rallying for a draw, but also intimated he’d been less than happy with other aspects of their performance, admitting that they could have snatched all three points but that such a result would have papered over the cracks.

Referee: Ed Duckworth.

Assistants: Matthew Perry, Simon Kells.

Attendance: 1,274.

Telford (4-4-2): Cann; White (Birch 45), Bood, Shotton, Streete, Walker, Bennett (Abbey 90), Durrell, McHale (Bange 75), Oswell, Williams.

Subs not used: Lilly, Daniels.

Scorers: Streete (62), Williams (87).

Cautioned: Williams.

Kettering Town: Smith, Barrett, Brown, Cooper, Johnson, Smith, Kennedy, McDonagh (Perry 66), Crawford, Neal, Stohrer.

Subs not used: Powell, Sheriff, Ward, Ofusu.

Scorer: Brown (18, 29).