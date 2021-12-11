Clearing the decks was a priority for AFC Telford boss Paul Carden

AFC Telford United new manager Paul Carden and assistant manager Carl Baker. (Kieren Griffin Photography)

The Bucks chief, who faces his National League North and home bow against Kettering Town today, was quick to make his mark on the Telford squad.

In Carden’s first week in charge the loans of Kory Roberts, Liam Ravenhill and Tom Sparrow all ended. Defender Fortune Maphosa was released, as was long-serving striker Matthew Barnes-Homer.

Ex-Warrington boss Carden admits he felt the squad needed a clearout. Some of the loan players were also recalled by parent clubs before the manager had even had a training session.

“We just seemed to have a lot of bodies, it seemed to be a little bit cluttered and that’s not an insult to the players that have gone or gone back,” said Carden.

“I just felt it was important to look at it and think ‘who are we more likely to have long term?’ and to clear the decks a little to assess the players (left).

“Some of the lads I didn’t even see, some loan players, it was as much to do with the parent club recalling them.

“Barnsey was a little bit different because he’s been here a while, but I just felt he needed to go, he wanted to play, which is understandable in his mid-30s.

“I just felt it was the right thing to do because I didn’t feel there was a position for him, it was done in an amicable way, he totally understood and won’t be without people wanting him.”

Experienced former player-coach Barnes-Homer, 35, was at AFC Telford since 2017 and played for Shifnal Town last weekend.

Carden is yet to finalise any additions since taking over the Bucks.

The manager, meanwhile, is grateful for the welcome he has received from everyone at the club, as he prepares to start to lift Telford from the foot of the table.

“Not having the game is a little bit strange but you’ve got to make the most of whatever the situation which is what I’ll always do,” Carden said.

“I can’t speak highly enough of everybody around the place, how they’ve been towards me and the work people are putting in and lengths people are going to make sure everything’s right.

“We have got to get it right with the players on the pitch and make sure that is returned. There’s been work gone into the players, they seem like they are in a better place, but obviously results will dictate.

“The lads really have worked hard so hopefully that’ll put us in good stead for the next period, which is going to be full-on.”

He continued: “I am desperate for us to play but I’m also desperate for us to be as strong as we can possibly be.