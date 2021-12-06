Notification Settings

Carden will be ‘in ear’ of ex-Telford boss Liam Watson

By Lewis Cox

Paul Carden revealed his good friend and former title-winning manager Liam Watson encouraged him to take the AFC Telford United job.

AFC Telford United new manager Paul Carden and assistant manager Carl Baker.
Carden was appointed from Warrington Town two weeks ago and won his first Bucks game in charge in the FA Trophy but is yet to manage in the league, with that to come at home to Kettering on Saturday.

The Liverpudlian former midfielder is close allies with Watson, now manager of National North rivals Southport. Watson managed Telford between 2013 and 2014, where he guided the club to the title and promotion to the Conference.

“I know Liam well, there’s not too many in football in Merseyside who don’t know Liam, or England!” Carden smiled.

“He did unbelievably well here and always speaks highly of the club. He was someone whose brain I picked, obviously.

“People don’t realise how many things Liam’s actually won, promotions and cups, he emailed his CV to print off once because his was broke, I read it and thought ‘when did you win all this?’ it was like he’d been a manager since he was 15.

“Everywhere he goes he does well, he takes clubs up if that’s the aim, he keeps clubs up who shouldn’t be getting relegated. He’s a good fella, he knows this level, I’ll definitely be in his ear over opponents and players, like I have before.”

Carden admits Watson encouraged him to accept the role at the New Bucks Head, a place that can be rocking with success. He added: “He just said to me you’ll love it and get it going, and once you get it going it’s a brilliant place to be a manager.”

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

