AFC Telford's Russ Griffiths to have MRI on hip issue

Russ Griffiths

The Bucks shot-stopper has been nursing the problem since an accident while on his bike in the summer. He featured in the opening months of the campaign but felt the injury in the recent defeat at Kidderminster and has subsequently been sidelined, with Albion loanee Ted Cann between the sticks.

New chief Paul Carden told the Shropshire Star Griffiths, 25, has seen a specialist and is due to undergo an MRI scan to help get to the root of the problem.

Carden’s side have been training but are without a game today due to Gateshead’s FA Cup exploits.