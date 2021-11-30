Paul Carden only looking to improve AFC Telford starting ranks

Paul Carden watches on at Felixstowe during his first match in charge. Pic: Ben Pooley

The Bucks chief kicked off his tenure with a commanding 4-0 FA Trophy victory at Felixstowe & Walton United on Saturday but must now wait almost two weeks until his first league game in charge.

Carden, appointed from Warrington Town last week, allowed five players, including three loans, to depart the New Bucks Head last week, but insists – having been impressed with what he has seen in training and matches – others will have chances to impress.

“I’ve made calls to players but I don’t just want to come in and bring a load of players in without assessing what we’ve got. That’s the right thing to do,” Carden said.

“There’s some capable players in the squad, having worked with them I know that, there’s some good players. We need to thicken the squad a bit more, a couple of position we’re light in, but I only want to do that with players who will come and make an impact on the 11.

“I’m not one of these manager who signs subs, other managers say ‘he’ll do well off the bench’, I just don’t get it, if you’re bringing subs in you know they’re not good enough to start.

“I won’t be rushing if they’re not right.”

Telford’s scheduled game against Guiseley tonight has been postponed due to the visitors’ FA Trophy involvement.

Carden said: “On the back of injuries on Saturday and given the travel and how heavy the pitch was it won’t be a bad thing, it gives us an opportunity to work the lads.”

Meanwhile, Telford have been drawn at step three Stourbridge in the third round of the FA Trophy.