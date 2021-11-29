Paul Carden happy with his AFC Telford opener

AFC Telford.

A 4-0 win away to Felixstowe & Walton United of the Isthmian League North, two leagues below Telford, saw the Bucks move into the next round with a level of comfort that dispelled their league position, and perhaps the expectations of some supporters.

Carden resisted wholesale changes, feeling his squad contains enough quality, as he explained: “There were a lot of good things.

“I’ve spoken to them quite a bit about doing the right things, because they’re good players – they just needed a bit or organisation and structure, especially given the attacking players we’ve got.

“They needed a platform to go and play and they did just that.”

The Bucks were three goals ahead by half-time, thanks Kai Williams and a Jason Oswell brace.

Dom McHale added a fourth just before the hour, but what pleased Carden as much as his side’s attacking was their commitment to keeping Felixstowe off the scoresheet.

“My main interest in the second half was keeping a clean sheet,” he added. “It’s part of what you need to be a good team.

“Obviously, you want to see more goal, more excitement. I’m no different to any fan watching a game of football – you want to see the nice bits, but as a manager it was brilliant seeing Adam Walker getting back and covering for people, Theo (Streete) dropping and organising the backline, people doing the ‘dirty’ side of the game that sometimes goes unnoticed. They had some capable players, and some quick lads, but we nullified it. Basically, we made them run, chasing the game.”

Carden’s squad had limited depth, but his team selection contained a couple of surprises, but as he explained, it will be a collective effort that he expects from them.

He said: “There were a couple of lads who were obviously disappointed not to start, and I don’t want happy substitutes – I said that in our team meeting, but we need everybody to be good team-mates around it, because it’s not just going to be about the 11 who start. Sometimes it’s going to be about subs who can come on, change it and make a difference.”

Carden’s first home match as Bucks manager has been put on hold, as tomorrow evening’s scheduled opponents Guiseley will instead be in FA Trophy action themselves.