Paul Carden made to wait for AFC Telford league bow as Guiseley clash postponed

GV / General View of the pitch ar New Bucks Head the home of West Bromwich Albion PL2 and Telford United.

National League North's bottom side Telford were due to welcome Guiseley to the New Bucks Head for new boss Carden's first league game in charge.

But Guiseley have instead been told by the FA they must instead play their postponed FA Trophy tie at Ashton United, which was called off due to adverse weather conditions.

Their second round clash must instead go ahead in midweek – with the third round draw set to take place on Monday.

Carden must now wait another fortnight for his first league game in charge of Telford, which is against Paul Cox's Kettering on December 11.

The Bucks were scheduled to face Gateshead next weekend but The Heed instead face a huge FA Cup second round clash at home to League One Charlton on Friday night.

The cancellation of Tuesday's six-pointer at the foot of National North means the clash will be rescheduled for a later date. The Lions sit just four places and three points ahead of Carden's Bucks.

Telford will be in the hat for Monday's draw having cantered to a Trophy success in Carden's first game in charge on Saturday.