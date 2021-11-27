Matthew Barnes-Homer leaves AFC Telford

Barnes-Homer in action.

Barnes-Homer’s five year stay at the club has ended as new manager Paul Carden continues to revamp his New Bucks Head playing squad. The move follows Fortune Maphosa’s exit earlier this week while loan deals for Kory Roberts, Liam Ravenhill and Tom Sparrow were ended.

Barnes-Homer, 35, joined the Bucks in 2017 and in more recent years was part of former boss Gavin Cowan’s backroom staff as player-coach.

After being released by Wolves as a youngster, the striker enjoyed a lengthy career that included spells in the Football League and stints overseas in America and Sweden and with numerous non-league clubs.

His most prolific spells where with Kidderminster, Luton and Macclesfield Town. he also played for England C.

He had not figured regularly for Bucks in recent years and signed for Stourbridge on dual registration last month.

Barnes-Homer took to Twitter to say his goodbyes to the Bucks.

He said: “I would like to say thank you, to @telfordutd football club for my time there it’s been a pleasure over the last five years to have played for the football club.