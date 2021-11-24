AFC Telford boss Paul Carden: We need to answer questions

AFC Telford United new manager Paul Carden (Kieren Griffin Photography)

The newly-appointed boss led Bucks training at Lilleshall for the first time last night and takes Telford into an FA Trophy tie at Felixstowe & Walton United on Saturday.

But a priority remains climbing from the foot of the National North table and ex-Warrington boss Carden has outlined characteristics he expects to see within his side.

“Tough to beat, organised and with ability to open teams up,” was the Liverpudlian’s response when asked what is expected of his side.

“But I spoke to the chairman about this, in non-league, training twice a week, it’s not always easy to get everything into the session.

“But at Warrington we could answer most questions of the opposition. If they dropped off us we had enough composure to play, if they put it on us we had enough intelligence where to put the ball.

“One-on-ones down the side, we had ability to make it happen.

“I look at the squad here, there’s enough to work with to answer most questions from opponents in this division, but it’s about putting that organisation in place to allow the team to function and not just be individuals dotted about. There has to be a plan.”

Carden added: “It’ll be how I was as a player and that was honest and giving everything.

“The players won’t like me for lying, because I won’t lie to them, they may dislike me for telling the truth and being honest.”

Meanwhile, the new Bucks chief has acted swiftly having allowed two of the club’s loan players, defender Kory Roberts and midfielder Liam Ravenhill, to return to Bromley and Doncaster respectively.