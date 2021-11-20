Warrington Town manager Paul Carden set for external talks amid Telford United interest.

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Last Updated:

Warrington Town have revealed manager Paul Carden, who is understood to be of interest to AFC Telford United, has been granted permission to speak to a 'higher ranked club'.

Paul Carden manager of Southport.
Paul Carden manager of Southport.

The Bucks lost 2-1 at home to leaders AFC Fylde today and boss Dennis Greene admitted after the reverse could be his final game in charge of the club.

It is believed that Telford have been tracking and hold interest in Carden, the former Chester and Cambridge midfielder, who has been in charge at the Yellows since 2016.

Warrington did not reveal the identity of the club Carden is set to hold talks with.

The 42-year-old has previously had a stint in charge at Southport and has held caretaker roles at Tranmere and Cambridge.

Carden's step three outfit Warrington drew 2-2 at Mickleover today. Warrington sit sixth in the Northern Premier League Premier table.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News