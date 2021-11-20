Warrington Town manager Paul Carden set for external talks amid Telford United interest.

Paul Carden manager of Southport.

The Bucks lost 2-1 at home to leaders AFC Fylde today and boss Dennis Greene admitted after the reverse could be his final game in charge of the club.

It is believed that Telford have been tracking and hold interest in Carden, the former Chester and Cambridge midfielder, who has been in charge at the Yellows since 2016.

Warrington did not reveal the identity of the club Carden is set to hold talks with.

The 42-year-old has previously had a stint in charge at Southport and has held caretaker roles at Tranmere and Cambridge.