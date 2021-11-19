AFC Telford United to check on Russ Griffiths ahead of AFC Fylde visit

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished:

AFC Telford United will check on the fitness of goalkeeper Russ Griffiths ahead of tomorrow’s visit of his former club AFC Fylde.

AFC Telford United goalkeeper Russ Griffiths in action. Pic: Kieren Griffin
AFC Telford United goalkeeper Russ Griffiths in action. Pic: Kieren Griffin

Griffiths has a long-standing hip problem that has emerged and is a problem for Dennis Greene’s Bucks as they gear up for a home clash against the league leaders.

The shot-stopper, 25, has been an ever-present between the sticks this season but was struggling physical on a couple of occasions during last weekend’s defeat at Kidderminster, where despite the 3-0 defeat Griffiths caught the eye with a series of good stops.

Telford’s other goalkeeper, academy graduate George Scott, is on loan at Midland League neighbours Shifnal Town. If the knock proves to be more serious, it could force the Bucks into the market for a replacement.

Greene’s men trained at Lilleshall last night and former Chester man Griffiths will be assessed ahead of tomorrow’s fixture, as 20th-placed Telford aim to put some distance between themselves and their fellow strugglers.

Influential attacker Elliott Durrell is fit for a return from the off after not starting either of the last two games and Brendon Daniels returned to training on Tuesday, which he is expected to pick up next week ahead of a possible FA Trophy return on Saturday week. Arlen Birch is also likely to step up his comeback.

Boss Greene is pleased to be at home tomorrow, where he remains unbeaten, after six fixtures from eight on the road.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News