AFC Telford United to check on Russ Griffiths ahead of AFC Fylde visit

AFC Telford United goalkeeper Russ Griffiths in action. Pic: Kieren Griffin

Griffiths has a long-standing hip problem that has emerged and is a problem for Dennis Greene’s Bucks as they gear up for a home clash against the league leaders.

The shot-stopper, 25, has been an ever-present between the sticks this season but was struggling physical on a couple of occasions during last weekend’s defeat at Kidderminster, where despite the 3-0 defeat Griffiths caught the eye with a series of good stops.

Telford’s other goalkeeper, academy graduate George Scott, is on loan at Midland League neighbours Shifnal Town. If the knock proves to be more serious, it could force the Bucks into the market for a replacement.

Greene’s men trained at Lilleshall last night and former Chester man Griffiths will be assessed ahead of tomorrow’s fixture, as 20th-placed Telford aim to put some distance between themselves and their fellow strugglers.

Influential attacker Elliott Durrell is fit for a return from the off after not starting either of the last two games and Brendon Daniels returned to training on Tuesday, which he is expected to pick up next week ahead of a possible FA Trophy return on Saturday week. Arlen Birch is also likely to step up his comeback.