AFC Telford United prodigy Brad Bood in line for recall against leaders

Brad Bood was one of AFC Telford's standout performers in the early weeks of the season but has not started for more than two months.

The left-back is set to be called upon by manager Dennis Greene for tomorrow’s visit of National League North leaders AFC Fylde.

The Bucks, who have lost two games on the spin that has left them down in 20th, are without other options in that department after Kevin Berkoe was recalled by Salford City.

Ross White switched from his natural right-back role to the left at Kidderminster last week, until Bood was introduced from the bench with more than 20 minutes left and impressed Greene.

The youngster, who lives in Priorslee, is a graduate of the club’s academy and arrived on the radar of supporters for his two performances in early season games against Chorley and Hereford, from which Telford claimed four points.

Bood spent some of last season, when lower non-league clubs had the chance to return to action from April, playing at Shifnal Town, where he caught the eye.

Now the full-back, who only turned 18 in August and missed a period under Gavin Cowan through ill health, is set to get his chance.

Greene said: “Brad came on and didn’t look out of place in front of 2,200 people.

“That’s important, because we haven’t got a left-back. I’ll be working with Brad moving forward at the moment, getting everyone fit, used to our formation and to pass the ball.”

Bood, who was offered terms with the Bucks’ senior set-up alongside fellow academy player Jeremy Abbey in the summer, has made a name for himself this season.

He featured as a trialist in Premier League 2 football for Stoke City’s under-23s and it is believed he has trained with League One club Fleetwood Town’s youth set-up, where Nathan Pond – who was briefly at Telford this season – now coaches.

But chairman Andy Pryce insisted at the recent fans forum that Bood is most definitely part of the club’s plans as an exciting breakthrough homegrown prospect.

Greene is ready to hand the teenager a first start in his ninth match in the charge of the Bucks. He added: “After last week he has an opportunity, why not? Probably everybody would say we’re not going to beat Fylde, so he can get experience in that game.

“Then we’ve got Gateshead and the FA Trophy. He wasn’t fazed in front of 2,200 people at Kidderminster.

“Yes it’s going to be harder as he plays longer but he can only learn from his mistakes. We’ll give him an opportunity and see where it goes from there, I’ve got no problems with playing young people, I just want the players to give me everything and if I get a bit of quality at the end of it I’ll be delighted.”

Centre-half pairing Theo Streete and Saul Shotton return from suspension for Telford against the Coasters.