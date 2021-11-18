'That is poor' Dennis Greene disappointed as Salford recall AFC Telford loanee Kevin Berkoe

Kevin Burkoe has been recalled from his loan at AFC Telford by Salford, leaving boss Dennis Greene disappointed. Pic: Kieren Griffin

Left-back Berkoe, 20, had been in a regular in the Bucks side for all of Greene's spell in charge following the dismissal of Gavin Cowan.

Telford had extended an initial month's loan and were preparing for a tough trip to Kidderminster Harriers in National League North last weekend when League Two Salford requested his return.

The decision left Greene short of numbers at full-back, but the Bucks boss was unimpressed when it emerged Berkoe did not feature in the Ammies' matchday squad on Saturday.

Greene said: "That is poor from Salford, because we've gone into an important game and we didn't have a left-back."

Greene explained that loan rules now state that Telford would not be able to make another offer for the full-back.

"I don't know if we can bring him back now," ex-Boston chief Greene said. "He had a 30-day loan, when it was up we extended it, they couldn't call him back within the first 30 days.

"Once it's been extended if they call him back then it's done, so we can't even have him back.

"It is poor, we were two centre-halves missing and then they call the left-back back on Thursday and we've got no time to get someone in.

"We're going away to Kidderminster and probably need a clean sheet to win the game because we wouldn't go and score two or three goals.