Telford to switch focus to long term

Dennis Greene giving thumbs up to the fans.

Greene, who has been handed the Telford job following an initial interim period, was quick to address several department in the Bucks squad he inherited from Gavin Cowan.

The former Boston and Tamworth boss has made five loan signings, all from Football League academies, including Blackpool (twice), Stoke, Doncaster and West Brom.

Those loans provided crucial cover and more combativeness in central midfield and another options in the centre of defence and up front.

Greene, however, wants to begin shaping a Telford squad of his own for the long-term and has his radar out on the hunt for permanent signings to finish the current season strongly, building into next season.

He said: "We're always looking for additions.

"But we're done with the loans at the moment now, we're looking for additions for permanent players to come to the club.

"The intention is to build a team that is going to have a successful season towards the end of this year and next year.