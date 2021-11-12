Kidderminster v Telford - Match preview

Dennis Greene and his Bucks assistant Alex Meechan are plotting ways to hurt in-form Harriers tomorrow without, right, suspended stopper Saul Shotton

The Bucks slipped down to 20th in National League North after throwing away a two-goal lead at fellow lowly side Bradford PA last weekend and now begin an unenviable run of fixtures against Harries, leaders AFC Fylde and Gateshead.

Tomorrow’s hosts Kidderminster are ninth, but have played fewer games than almost every side above them due to their impressive exertions in the FA Cup, in which they reached round two last week after knocking out Paul Hurst’s National League side Grimsby.

Harriers, who have lost just once in eight in all competitions and are unbeaten in five, are a settled outfit under rookie boss Russ Penn, 36, the former Aggborough midfielder in his first management position.

Greene is used to tackling away trips in charge of Telford. Six of his eight matches have been on the road, though few – on paper – have looked as difficult as this one.

“It’s going to be a different challenge, maybe we won’t be so aggressive in the game,” Greene admitted.

“If you go toe-to-toe with teams already set and well-drilled, then you’re probably going to get picked off.

“We may have to be a little bit more withdrawn and just try to pick them off, so the tactics will change this weekend.”

The boss added: “We’ve only had two home games and we’ve got four points out of them, it might be nice to have some home games! In eight games I’ve had six away and two at home.”

Greene faces something of a selection conundrum in Worcestershire, with Elliott Durrell (knee) a big doubt, although there is hope Dom McHale will be fit.

Centre-backs Saul Shotton and Theo Streete are both missing through suspension. The pair will be available for the visit of Fylde a week tomorrow.

“We’re not in the best shape, Elliott Durrell is injured and Dom got a knock in training,” Greene said. “We’ve got the two centre-halves suspended – we’ve got to somehow throw a team out tomorrow.

“We’ll be putting a team out, don’t be worried about that. Now whether it’s a right winger playing at centre-half or a centre-forward playing there, we’ll be putting a team out.”

The Bucks chief takes heart from the first 50 minutes at Bradford last time out, before the elements and sloppy play contrived to a three-goal 18-minute capitulation.

He added: “I’d like to take the positives out of that game. We were in a winning position and we’d played well for 50 minutes until the weather changed drastically.

“We scored two goals away from home, have scored two in three of our last four games having not scored for about five games.

“We’re scoring goals, we’re in good control of our game, but the elements and obviously some poor defending changed it for us.”