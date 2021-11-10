AFC Telford wait on Elliott Durrell and Dom McHale knocks for Kidderminster trip

Elliott Durrell goal celebration after netting a penalty. Pic: Kieren Griffin

The Bucks talisman missed out in last Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Bradford Park Avenue and is racing to be fit for the Aggborough clash this weekend.

Dennis Greene has a further fitness concern as fellow attacker Dom McHale also knocked his knee in training last night. McHale, who has recently forced his way into Greene's starting thoughts, will be assessed in training tomorrow evening. It is hoped the 25-year-old just suffered contact on his knee and there is no ligament issue.

Former Wrexham man Durrell, 32, may play some part in training tonight but his inclusion for Saturday sounds unlikely.

The summer signing, who has three National League North goals for the Bucks this term, is due to have an injection in his knee next Monday to help the recovery.

Greene is likely to hand this week's new signing, teenage centre-forward Ewan Bange on loan from Championship club Blackpool, his Bucks debut in Kidderminster.

Bange, 19, stands at 6ft 6ins and plundered 10 league goals on loan at step three Bamber Bridge before Telford provided him with an opportunity to prove himself at National North.

But the Bucks chief has some decisions to make about his backline with centre-halves Saul Shotton and Theo Streete both serving suspensions.