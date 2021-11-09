AFC Telford United loan Bamber Bridge goalscorer Ewan Bange from Blackpool

AFC Telford United have loaned Blackpool striker Ewan Bange until January. Bange, 19, has been in red-hot form in front of goal on loan at Bamber Bridge. Pic: Bamber Bridge

Bange, 19, has been in red-hot form at high-flying Northern Premier League side Bamber Bridge so far this season having scored 10 league goals, which put him second in the division's scoring charts.

And he has stepped up to step two with Dennis Greene's Telford, for whom the recently-appointed boss has been searching for extra firepower to support Jason Oswell.

Bange is a product of the Blackpool academy and becomes the second Seasiders youngster to join the Bucks on loan under Greene, following midfielder Cameron Antwi.

Antwi, 20, has made an excellent impression in Bucks colours and has extended his loan deal from Bloomfield Road until January.

Centre-forward prodigy Bange has also penned a short deal until January. Bange has been involved as an unused substitute in the Football League for Pools and made his senior debut in October 2019, from the bench in the EFL Trophy.

Bange, whose goals at step three – including seven in seven games – have caught the eye this term, signed his first professional deal last December.

The centre-forward becomes the fifth signing under Greene, all of which have been loans, after Antwi, Tom Sparrow, Liam Ravenhill and Saul Shotton.

He is likely to make his Bucks bow in Saturday's trip to Kidderminster Harriers, as Telford look to respond from last weekend's disappointing 3-2 reverse – from 2-0 up – at Bradford Park Avenue.