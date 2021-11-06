AFC Telford United's aim is to reach National League – Bucks chief Andy Pryce

Andy Pryce insists AFC Telford's aim is to reach the National League and improve the club's infrastructure (AMA)

The Bucks chairman met with supporters at the New Bucks Head on Thursday night, where he fielded questions about the management situation and was quizzed on the club’s plans for the long and short term.

Dennis Greene is currently at the first-team helm after confirmation he is remaining in charge following an initial interim period. Pryce confirmed, however, the club remain on the lookout for potential new management despite Greene’s position.

Telford’s current predicament surrounds steering clear of the National League North dangerzone, albeit just the division’s bottom club will be relegated this season. The Bucks are 18th ahead of today’s visit to strugglers Bradford Park Avenue. Pryce, though, admits loftier targets remain the aim.

When asked about a three-year plan, the chairman said: “If you go from three years ago to where we are now, I think we’ve improved.

“I think we’ve improved on and off the field. Can we improve and do better? Yes, 100 per cent.

“Would I see us challenging in the play-offs and going for promotion in the next three years? Yes, definitely, that’s got to be the aim every pre-season when you sit down with the manager.

“That’s the aim, to get out of this league, or to have a good chance to get out of this league.

“No matter what league you’re in, you’re in it to get out of it.”

Pryce explained how the hierarchy also remain determined to further improving the club’s infrastructure, which is still recovering in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The club acquired the New Bucks Head’s West Stand and its facilities a little more than one year ago

“Off the field we want to grow the club even further than what we have done. Where we are even more sustainable, we’ve got better, with the West Stand gym open, Jayne (Steventon, hospitality manager) is doing a great job over there,” Pryce said.

“Luke (Shelley, football operations manager) and the team are doing a great job over the other side. We are growing this football club not just for supporters but for the community of Telford as well.

“There is more we can do. We keep trying to make it better for you guys.”

The chairman revealed that, due to the decreasing state of the West Stand and it facilities upon acquirement last year, revenue is yet to find its way into the first team.