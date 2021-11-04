Telford duo close to return

Brendon Daniels of Telford

Winger Daniels has been out for almost the entirety of the season with a muscle problem while full-back Birch has a heel issue.

The pair are set to return to action at similar times, with training pencilled in for a couple of weeks. Birch is set to have injections in his heel next week.

Dennis Greene’s Bucks, meanwhile, prevailed in a behind-closed-doors friendly over Nuneaton at a sodden Lilleshall on Tuesday night.