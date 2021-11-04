Telford duo close to return

By Lewis Cox

AFC Telford United duo Brendon Daniels and Arlen Birch are nearing a return to training but will not be ready for Saturday’s trip to Bradford Park Avenue.

Brendon Daniels of Telford
Winger Daniels has been out for almost the entirety of the season with a muscle problem while full-back Birch has a heel issue.

The pair are set to return to action at similar times, with training pencilled in for a couple of weeks. Birch is set to have injections in his heel next week.

Dennis Greene’s Bucks, meanwhile, prevailed in a behind-closed-doors friendly over Nuneaton at a sodden Lilleshall on Tuesday night.

The boss offered run-outs to fringe players Jack Byrne, Jed Abbey and Kyle Bennett, as well as youngsters out on loan such as Harry Bower and a sprinkling of the top talent from the club’s under-18s side. Telford return to training this evening ahead of Saturday’s trip to strugglers Bradford Park Avenue.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

