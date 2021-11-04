Telford duo close to return

Winger Daniels has been out for almost the entirety of the season with a muscle problem while full-back Birch has a heel issue.
The pair are set to return to action at similar times, with training pencilled in for a couple of weeks. Birch is set to have injections in his heel next week.
Dennis Greene’s Bucks, meanwhile, prevailed in a behind-closed-doors friendly over Nuneaton at a sodden Lilleshall on Tuesday night.
The boss offered run-outs to fringe players Jack Byrne, Jed Abbey and Kyle Bennett, as well as youngsters out on loan such as Harry Bower and a sprinkling of the top talent from the club’s under-18s side. Telford return to training this evening ahead of Saturday’s trip to strugglers Bradford Park Avenue.