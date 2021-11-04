Chairman Andy Pryce: AFC Telford United focused on long-term appointment

Chairman Andy Pryce revealed AFC Telford United are aiming for a long-term managerial appointment and will continue scouting options.

AFC Telford chairman Andy Pryce, right, addressed Bucks fans in a fans forum at the New Bucks Head last night
The Bucks chief addressed supporters for 45 minutes at the club’s Win’s Bar last night on a range of subjects, including the first-team management after interim boss Dennis Greene was confirmed as manager last week.

Pryce confirmed former Boston boss Greene’s current position, while adding Telford are still looking for potential opportunities were they to become available.

“Dennis is our manager at the minute. Are we looking for a manager as a club? I would say yes, but is Dennis our manager at the minute? I would also say yes,” Pryce said.

“We had interviews with the six people, chose one so there was five left, when you go back to that list, you then think of the reasons why you first didn’t choose them. That’s still in the back of your mind, that’s still in your head. What I think now is why make a rash decision to re-interview the other five again, to then probably have the same thoughts you have the previous time?

“I don’t see the need for a rash decision, it’s happened before at this football club that I’ve been told about, a few times, made a rash decision to bring someone else in and got nowhere. Are we still looking for anyone? Of course. We want a manager at this football club.”

“Dennis has had a live audition, he’s come in and I think he’s done well. It’s gone from a team losing quite regularly to a squad that is performing.”

Asked if the club have a set time to make an appointment, Pryce said: “When we feel we have found the right man for the job. There isn’t a set time, no.

“What I hope you understand is that I don’t want to be sat in this position in six or 12 months’ time going ‘yeah we made the wrong decision’. I want to make the right decision for this football club, and if that takes a week or six months or whatever, I feel that will be the right time.”

“As a club we need a manager here in three years, four, five, six years, it’s got to be right. I get it, I feel it sometimes, but it’s got to be the right decision.”

Lewis Cox

