AFC Telford United handed relegation boost after FA clarify position

AFC Telford players celebrate Elliott Durrell's goal in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Leamington. Pic: Kieren Griffin

It has been confirmed that just one club from each the National North and South will be relegated to step three of the non-league pyramid at the end of the current 2021/22 season.

The Bucks, under boss Dennis Greene who remains at the helm after an initial interim period, are currently 18th in the 22-team league.

They head to Bradford Park Avenue, in 19th, on Saturday.

Current basement boys of the division are Gloucester City, just three points further back.

Four clubs will then be relegated from the North and South next season (2022/23).