AFC Telford United sign Saul Shotton on loan from West Brom

Saul Shotton

The centre-back impressed in 15 outings for Woking last season in the National League.

And the Baggies had planned to send the 20-year-old out on loan to a team in the top tier of non-league football once again.

But West Brom and Telford formed a new working partnership in the summer – with that agreement leading to Albion playing some of their under-23 games at the New Bucks Head.

And the positive relationship between the two clubs has also led to Shotton moving across to Shropshire – with the defender staying with the Bucks until January 8.

"That's happened, we've signed Saul Shotton on loan and he's available for the weekend," said AFC Telford United interim boss Dennis Greene.

"He's played 15 games for Woking already in the National League last season, he's established himself there in that division.

"He played for West Brom against Arsenal this season in the Carabao Cup, they think a lot of him.

"He's 6ft 3in and has played National League football. I think he'll be a good signing."

Greene continued: "There is a good relationship between the clubs and long may that continue.

"Telford's a good club, if we treat the players right there's no reason we can't get players from them.