Dennis Greene likely to remain in place at AFC Telford United for now

By Lewis Cox

Dennis Greene is likely to remain in charge at AFC Telford United for the time being.

The interim boss has been in his New Bucks Head role for more than three weeks now following Gavin Cowan’s exit.

Telford’s week on the field has been disrupted by Covid-19 cases with opposition. Tuesday’s home clash with Guiseley was called off and Saturday’s visit of Curzon Ashton is in doubt.

The club are believed to be keen to play for revenue streams and looked into arranging another fixture.

However, Greene looks set for a continued run in the Telford dugout as other candidates previously in the running are understood not to have been approached or revisited. Greene has so far overseen four games.

If the Curzon clash is off, Telford next travel to Bradford PA on Saturday week.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

