AFC Telford United face Curzon Ashton wait after tickets suspended

AFC Telford United Interim Manager Dennis Greene.

The Bucks were due to face Guiseley in National League North league action last night but that fixture fell by the wayside, as expected, due to positive Covid-19 cases in the visitors' camp.

And now Telford, still under the temporary stewardship of interim boss Dennis Greene, have another fixture up in the air after more coronavirus issues with the weekend's visitors Curzon.

The Nash also saw their fixture against Gateshead last night postponed after members of their playing squad returned positive tests.

And it remains unclear as to whether high-flying Curzon, who recently sacked manager Steve Cunningham after he held talks with Telford about the vacant Bucks job, will be permitted to travel to Shropshire on Saturday.

The decision could rest with National League bosses, who are required to ratify Covid-related postponements once receiving physical evidence of positive cases. But it is not yet confirmed that the weekend's fixture will not take place.

It is likely that interim boss Greene will be keen for the weekend's game to go ahead after the disappointment of last night's Guiseley clash being called off.

The caretaker boss is keen to prove himself to the club's hierarchy with more positive results during his spell in charge.