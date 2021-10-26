Interim Telford boss Dennis Greene: I’ve got my mojo back

AFC Telford United Interim Manager Dennis Greene clapping fans after AFC Telford United First win with him in charge.

The interim chief has taken four points from his four games in temporary charge of Telford, including a dramatic last-gasp point at Gloucester on Saturday.

The Bucks’ recruitment drive for a new permanent boss is ongoing as Kettering manager Paul Cox dramatically opted to stay at the Poppies last week after emerging as Telford’s lead target and being offered the job.

Interviews, including with the likes of John Askey, Scott Ruscoe and Steve Cunningham, had taken place more than a week ago, when the shortlist was cut to the final candidates, one being Cox.

But former Boston chief Greene remains in the interim hotseat now. He has maintained his distance from the job on a permanent basis but it is understood he has always been a contender, albeit the strength of his application relied on positive results in interim charge. One of the factors considered is Greene’s home of Gainsborough in Lincolnshire, some two-and-a-half to three hours away.

“I’ve got my mojo back, obviously there’s been Covid and I’ve been out of football for a couple of years,” Greene said.

“I’ve got the buzz for it back, so whatever happens with Telford I’ll certainly be looking for a position somewhere. It was enjoyable to get that first win (against Farsley) but then I had to wait two-and-a-half hours to get home to have that glass of wine!”

Defender Theo Streete was sent off at Gloucester and starts a three-game ban against Curzon Ashton on Saturday, but Greene revealed the Bucks are set to seal a move for a young centre-half from partnership club West Brom.

He added: “Theo won’t be available for three games but we have another centre-half coming in from West Brom, we’ve now got cover in that area with Kory (Roberts) to come in as well.

“Yes it’ll affect us because Theo’s a big player for us, he’s good in the dressing room, he leads the team, he’ll be a miss but hopefully we have it covered.