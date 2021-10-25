Dennis Greene happy with Telford effort

AFC Telford United Interim Manager Dennis Greene

The Bucks led in the contest but the hosts restored parity before defender Theo Streete was dismissed, leaving Greene’s team a man short for the final 20 minutes. An 89th-minute goal from City substitute Leon Chambers-Parillion looked likely to settle matters, but a wonder goal from Bucks substitute Kai Williams snatched back a point and asked about his team’s performance, Greene was effusive:

“Unbelievable. We were in good control in the first half. We went in at 1-0 and felt that if we could just keep our shape, we’d be able to hang onto it, but a couple of sloppy goals, you’re down to ten men with 88 minutes on the clock, you think “that’s it for us”. I don’t know what shape we were in at the end; we were just trying to throw people forward to see if we could get something out of it.”

Greene gambled in introducing Williams and Kyle Bennett, but it paid off handsomely:

“We went into a 4-4-2, got him (Williams) on and he was a constant threat.”

Asked about Streete’s dismissal, Greene admitted he didn’t see the incident but accepted that Streete’s offence seemed to warrant his red card from referee Darren Rogers:

“I turned around to say something to the dug-out, turned back and their fella was on the floor. I said to the boys “What happened?” and they replied “Streetey’s got to go for that”. He’s pushed him or something, and the boys said it should have been a red.”

A three-game suspension for Streete will start next weekend, making him available for the Bucks’ meeting with Guiseley at the New Buck’s Head with Guiseley. Greene revealed that he hopes to have a further loan signing in place as reinforcement for the Bucks depleted defensive ranks, but also admitted he knew no more over the time frame for his position. With the Bucks appearing to have been thwarted in their efforts to tempt manager Paul Cox from their Vanarama National League North rivals Kettering Town, Greene remains in charge for now and said: