AFC Telford United clash in doubt

AFC Telford United Interim Manager Dennis Greene.

The Bucks, under the interim management of Dennis Greene, were due to welcome the West Yorkshire side at the New Bucks Head for a National League North clash tomorrow evening.

But there has been positive Covid cases in the Lions camp which now leaves a big question mark next to the fixture.

The cases are being inspected and ratified by National League bosses and Telford expect to hear a confirmed decision tomorrow morning.

That means the club, who are still searching for a new first-team boss, next host Curzon Ashton on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Telford have extended the loan of young Salford left-back Kevin Berkoe, 20, for another month.