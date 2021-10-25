AFC Telford United clash in doubt

The Bucks, under the interim management of Dennis Greene, were due to welcome the West Yorkshire side at the New Bucks Head for a National League North clash tomorrow evening.
But there has been positive Covid cases in the Lions camp which now leaves a big question mark next to the fixture.
The cases are being inspected and ratified by National League bosses and Telford expect to hear a confirmed decision tomorrow morning.
That means the club, who are still searching for a new first-team boss, next host Curzon Ashton on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Telford have extended the loan of young Salford left-back Kevin Berkoe, 20, for another month.
The 20-year-old has made six appearances for the Bucks.