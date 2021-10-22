Dennis Greene to stay at Telford for now

AFC Telford United Interim Manager Dennis Greene.

Interim boss Greene recorded a first win of his Telford tenure at the third attempt last weekend against Farsley and will lead the Bucks at second-bottom Gloucester in National League North.

The short trip comes after it was thought Telford might have named his permanent successor this week, but a decision on the appointment has not yet been reached.

Greene has already made two loan signings, both central midfielders, since taking temporary charge over a fortnight ago. Cameron Antwi and Tom Sparrow have come in on short-term loans from Blackpool and Stoke, respectively.

And the interim chief is set to add yet more competition in the midfield department with the imminent arrival of another central player on loan from a League One outfit.

The new face was set to train with the Bucks last night and complete his move ahead of the trip to Gloucester.

Greene is also in the market for a centre-half and a centre-forward. A deal for a striker was agreed but the target has since featured in the FA Cup for his parent club and is back involved in plans there.