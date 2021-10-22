Paul Cox, the former Mansfield Town manager now in charge of Kettering Town

Interim boss Dennis Greene will lead Telford into action at Gloucester City on Saturday, with a second consecutive victory bound to give a boost to his chance of landing the role permanently.

The former Boston United manager brought in midfielder Liam Ravenhill on loan from Doncaster Rovers in time for the clash at the second-bottom Tigers.

But any hope the Bucks had of landing Cox has been dashed after the former Mansfield Town chief opted to sign a new contract with Kettering, who sit eighth in the division – five points and 10 places ahead of the Bucks.

A statement from Kettering on Friday night read: "Fans will be aware of recent speculation with regards to our manager Paul Cox, being linked with the vacant manager's post at AFC Telford.

"The club would like to clarify that Paul Cox is and will remain the manager of Kettering Town FC. As everyone will know success breeds interest and it was therefore inevitable that the success we are achieving, both on and off the pitch, coupled with the calibre of our manager would prompt clubs to enquire about his availability.

"The club wants to make clear that at all stages, over the last few days, both the manager and AFC Telford have acted with respect in regards to Kettering Town FC.