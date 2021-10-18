Dennis Greene is happy to bring back a Telford feel-good factor

AFC Telford United Interim Manager Dennis Greene clapping fans after AFC Telford United First win with him in charge.

Greene’s side defeated visitors Farsley Celtic 2-0, and the hosts blew their visitors away in a 15-minute spell of the second half.

The Bucks rained efforts in on goal as confidence grew, and they were rewarded by substitute Dom McHale’s 69th-minute opener, along with the insurance of an Elliott Durrell goal just four minutes later.

McHale had been out of favour under the previous manager Gavin Cowan, but Greene opted to give the squad a clean slate, as he explained: “I gave everyone a fresh start; I said to them ‘I don’t care what’s happened to you in the past, if you can just carry out for me the instructions of what I want on the pitch then you’ve got the same chance as everybody else’.

“He (McHale) doesn’t look quite match-fit to start a game, but in every game where he’s come on, he’s had an impact.”

The Bucks were defeated in each of Greene’s first two matches in charge, but performances have started to turn in each game, and the progression continued on Saturday, leaving Greene a happy man.

“I feel fantastic,” he added. “It was from all the hard work we did at Spennymoor and Boston without getting anything.

“They (the players) weren’t downbeat; we said we were going to win.

“That was our plan, to win at home and to show the fans that we can achieve something this year in this league.

“We are a team that wants to attack; we want to try and excite the fans and win football matches, and if you create chances, you’ve got a chance of doing that.

“The players are buzzing, and I just hope that we can kick on from here.”

Asked about his future at the club, Greene hasn’t been formally interviewed, but said: “If the chairman comes up to me and says to me that he wants me to take it on full-time then we’ll have that discussion.