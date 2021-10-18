Candidates Scott Ruscoe and John Askey interviewed as AFC Telford United close in

John Askey spent a few months in charge of Shrewsbury Town in 2018. He is in a contender for the AFC Telford job (AMA)

Ex-TNS title-winning boss Scott Ruscoe and former Shrewsbury Town chief John Askey both applied for the vacant Bucks job and it is understood made it to the final handful of candidates formally spoken to.

The Shropshire Star has also learned that at least one other candidate to have made it to interview stage is currently in work. At least one candidate is a manager at a rival in Telford’s National League North.

Some formal interviews took place the back end of last week and it is thought a decision is likely to be reached this week.

It is believed that highly-rated and now former Curzon Ashton manager Steve Cunningham, who was sacked by the sixth-placed Nash today, was on Telford’s radar.

But Cunningham, who tweeted ‘Jealousy, hidden agenda and own failure are the ingredients to poison in football’ over the weekend before his sacking, will not be the new AFC Telford manager. Interim Telford chief Dennis Greene has repeatedly stated he would only consider the role if approached by the Bucks board.