Telford hit with Brendon Daniels blow

TELFORD COPYRIGHT MIKE SHERIDAN Brendon Daniels during the pre-season friendly fixture between AFC Telford United and Birmingham City U23 at the New Bucks Head on Tuesday, September 29, 2020...Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress..MS202021-028.

Daniels, 28, has endured a nightmare 12 months with injuries and will not feature under the interim management of Dennis Greene, who leads Telford out at home for the first time against Farsley Celtic today.

The former Port Vale wideman claimed two awards at the end of the curtailed 2019/20 campaign but has struggled badly with injury since the Bucks' resumption of competitive action over a year ago and could miss up to another six weeks with a muscle issue.

Let-sider Daniels featured just a handful of times under Gavin Cowan in the shortened 2020/21 season owing to a repetitive hamstring problem.

And he has been sidelined this term with another upper leg muscle problem around the quad, which former boss Cowan had said was easing with Daniels just a couple of weeks away from a return prior to his New Bucks Head departure.

The Stoke-born dead ball specialist has been limited to just seven minutes of action this season from the bench at Blyth at the end of August.

He had been used as a left wing-back for much of Cowan's tenure and replacements this season had included 18-year-old academy graduate Brad Bood and Kevin Berkoe, who had checked in on loan from League Two Salford.

Temporary boss Greene joked that, having tried to sign Daniels on a couple of occasions, he will still be unable to utilise the Bucks man.

Greene said: "Daniels is going to be another four to six weeks.

"I said to him 'I've tried to sign you twice over the last six years and now I've got you at a club you're going to be coming back when I'm going out!

"There's nothing I can do about Brendon, he's got an injury that needs time to heal. He's been at training, travelled to Spennymoor and is a lovely lad. He needs to wait until it's right, he doesn't want to get injured again."