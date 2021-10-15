Dennis Greene: AFC Telford United must keep our focus on present

Dennis Greene is focused on the here and now at AFC Telford Dom McHale has won credit from Bucks interim chief Dennis Greene Picture: Kieren Griffin Photography.

Greene is preparing to lead the Bucks out at home for the first time since being named temporary boss against Farsley Celtic tomorrow.

Telford lost 1-0 at Spennymoor last weekend in his first game after replacing Gavin Cowan and followed that up with a heavy 4-1 reverse at Boston on Tuesday.

Greene, however, feels the Boston defeat was an improved display from Spennymoor and reckons a ‘back to basics’ approach, where he has stripped Telford’s formation back to 4-4-2 and promised players a new start, has brought improvements.

But the clock is ticking for Greene and Telford. The Bucks are now winless in eight in all competitions – seven in the league – and have lost six on the spin. They are second-bottom of National North and tomorrow’s visit of 16th-placed Farsley is a crucial chance to pick up points. There is also the small matter of a permanent appointment. Greene insisted this week he has not spoken with the Bucks board about the position on a long-term basis. He led training last night but insists Telford’s perilous position means the focus at the moment is trying to nick points any way possible, rather than work on improving players individually.

“We’ve gone back to basics, 4-4-2 a shape that players have known from the age of 12. We’ve given everyone a fresh start and said it doesn’t matter what’s gone on before,” Greene said.

“Dom McHale wasn’t getting a look in and has come on in the last two games and done excellent in those appearances.

“Yes he needs to get his fitness because he hasn’t played, that’s not his fault, but he’s had a fresh start.

“Everyone wants to try to impress a new manager and we haven’t got the result but at times we’ve looked quite good. The players are showing the effort, but we do need three or four players to turn this squad round to one that can win matches consistently.”

The former Boston and Tamworth chief added: “Benno (Kyle Bennett) came on for 10 minutes on Tuesday, but for me at the moment and for the club, we need people that are going to be on the pitch to deliver.

“Because the games soon dwindle away, so we need to start picking up points, you can’t spend too much time assessing certain players, you’ve got to start being ruthless and picking a team that is going to get an identity and win football matches.

“When they get their 10 or 15 minutes, like Dom McHale has, they’ve got to take their chance. Dom has done that.

“The other players, when they get their chance, they’ve got to hit the ground running.”